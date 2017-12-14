Former UNEXPECT Bassist Performs "The Mask" From VVON DOGMA I's Debut EP; Guitar Playthrough Video

Unleashing their debut EP Communion this past October, extreme bassist Frederick Filiatrault, aka ChaotH of Montreal's Vvon Dogma I, has released his latest playthrough with his 9-string Frankenstein bass for the track "The Mask".

“Most music featuring extended range instruments is all about technique. I wanted to bring the 9-string bass forward, but focus on songwriting more than fretboard theatrics,” says Frederick Filiatrault aka ChaotH.

Watch the epic video from here below:

Communion EP tracklisting:

"Hush"
"Communion"
"Lithium Blue"
"The Mask"

"Communion" video:

