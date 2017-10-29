Former UNEXPECT Bassist's VVON DOGMA I Release Debut EP

Former Unexpect bassist ChaotH (aka Frédérick Filiatrault) has launched a new band, Vvon Dogma I. Their new four song Communion EP is now available. A video for the title track was recently released. Following is a message from the Unexpect camp:

Vvon Dogma I's Communion EP is out now for stream and download. ChaotH keeps walking in circles with his finger in the air screaming 'Proving skeptics wrong will be a delight!' like a mad professor. Please get the EP and shut him up. Thank you."

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://vvondogmai.bandcamp.com/album/communion-ep" href="http://vvondogmai.bandcamp.com/album/communion-ep">COMMUNION EP by Vvon Dogma I</a>

The tracklist is as follows:

"Hush"

"Communion"

"Lithium Blue"

"The Mask"

Vvon Dogma I are pioneers and trailblazers, eschewing moribund genre categorizations to create music both strange and beautiful, to misquote Shakespeare: ‘something unique this way comes’.

Inspired by artists as diverse as Radiohead, Meshuggah, Deftones, James Blake, Jean Baudin, Die Antwoord, Clint Mansell, Igorrr, Arvo Part and Hans Zimmer, Vvon Dogma I’s creative lynchpin Frederick Filiatrault aka ChaotH formerly of Unexpect explains his new band’s unusual name.

“Vvon Dogma I is an expression that I created that means to me the second incarnation of any entity, the evolution from one state of being to another one that is infinitely more powerful or conscious or evolved. Either it being through death when you leave your body to become pure soul, or a larger societal level where we are leaving the naivety and simplicity of the modern era and stepping into a more complex and conscious 21st century world. Vvon Dogma I is that moment when you step into your second incarnation and become infinitely more conscious.”

Fredrick was driven to form Vvon Dogma I when his previous band Unexpect parted ways. He had to find the right musicians and he had to create these songs in order to find inner peace.

“The songs were like living entities needing to be drawn into our world. The music is so original it is hard for me to categorise and it will definitely challenge music fans, but ultimately I think it will satisfy them beyond what any generic band copying what has gone before ever could.”

Frederick hopes the fans will get something truly special from the music that is a blend of everything he is musically and is definitely more accessible than what he has done in the past.

“I wanted to feature my freak instrument of a nine-string bass. It is often a Frankenstein of bits and pieces of writing. But I also want people to know it’s not about shredding or anything. I wanted to see how I could apply this weird playing style in a musically accessible venue. My art is song writing plus arranging and the 9 string is only one aspect of it. I find it definitely adds an interesting flavor. Hopefully people will see it for what it is as a whole.”

Vvon Dogma I’s debut EP Communion features four tracks experimenting with elements of prog, djent, funk, and electronic sampling to create a sound truly all their own. Their first single, the EP’s title track, is a trip for the true lovers of outside the box thinking, bashing the low ends with a pummeling and dominating 9 string bass accompanied by the ripping of an 8 string guitar along with some morbid electronic samples for good measure. “Communion” will definitely get the true avant-garde tech musicians anticipating more with the small taster.

Vvon Dogma I is:

9 String Bass / Vocoder: ChaotH (aka Frédérick Filiatrault)

Guitar: Yoan Marier-Proulx

Drumz: Kevin Alexander

Synths and Violin: Blaise B Léonard

Photo by Guillaume Briand