Former VENOM Drummer’s DEF-CON-ONE Unveil New Line-Up, Stream New Song “Martyr To The New Blood”

British metal band Def-Con-One featuring ex-Venom drummer Antton Lant, have released a new single called “Martyr To The New Blood”, featuring the band’s new lineup.



Lant comments: “Large cracks were beginning to show in certain peoples commitments towards the band, and after working on an album for over two years interest from members was fading. In early 2017 I was forced to replace some members. Crol Dunn was brought in on guitar and Rodrigo BVevino was brought in on vocals. Unfortunately Rodrigo was given some terrible news and sadly passed away later the same year. I wasn’t sure what to do at this stage but after being contacted and receiving a lot of recordings from various singers wanting to join the band we decided to concentrate on writing and recording until the right person was found to sing for the band. We auditioned quite a few singers and we feel Danny’s ability and personality will fit the band 110%. With a fresh new guitar and vocal style we needed a bassist with the skill to perform complex riffing, Brian’s sound and attitude fits right in giving the band a new lease of life and opening up new possibilities and experiences."



“Martyr To The New Blood” was recorded in Colossus Studios in Newcastle Upon Tyne and was mixed and mastered by Andy Malla (Osiah).

The band have been hard at work writing rehearsing and recording new tracks for the new album.

(Photo above by Brian Nicholson. From left to right: Antton Lant – drums, Danny Hagar – vocals, Crol Dunn - guitars, vocals, Brian “Sass” Bell – bass/vocals)