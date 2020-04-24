Former VIXEN Vocalist JANET GARDNER Completes Third Solo Album

Former Vixen vocalist Janet Gardner has checked in, revealing that her new album is complete. Stay tuned for release details.

Gardner made the album with her husband her husband Justin James, who is also her guitarist and producer.

Gardner released her second solo album, Your Place In The Sun, on May 31st, 2019 via Pavement Entertainment.

Tracklisting:

"Your Place In The Sun"

"Assassinate"

"Standing"

"Try"

"Web"

"Kicks Me Back"

"A Way To Your Heart"

"Should Have Known"

"Unconditionally"

"You Said"

"Without You"

"Flame Thrower"

"Your Place In The Sun" video: