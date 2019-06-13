Former VIXEN Vocalist JANET GARDNER Performs "Try" Acoustic At WDHA 105.5 FM (Video)

Janet Gardner, former frontwoman of Vixen, is back with her sophomore solo album, Your Place In The Sun. The album was released on May 31st, via Pavement Entertainment. She recently performed the song "Try" from the album at WDHA 105.5 FM. Check out the video below.

Teaming up with guitarist/songwriter/producer Justin James, this new release is the perfect follow-up to the self-titled debut. Your Place In The Sun combines modern rock elements with the classic sound Janet has become known for in her decades of female fronted and influential fury.

Tracklisting:

"Your Place In The Sun"

"Assassinate"

"Standing"

"Try"

"Web"

"Kicks Me Back"

"A Way To Your Heart"

"Should Have Known"

"Unconditionally"

"You Said"

"Without You"

"Flame Thrower"

"Your Place In The Sun" video: