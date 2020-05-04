Former VIXEN Vocalist JANET GARDNER Presents Slide Show Video For New Song "Lonely We Fight"

Former Vixen vocalist Janet Gardner recently revealed that her upcoming third album is complete. Gardner made the album with her husband Justin James, who is also her guitarist and producer. Album details have yet to be revealed, but the duo have released a new lockdown-oriented single / video "Lonely We Fight" while the fans wait for the new record. This is in addition to "Talk To Myself" which came out late last month. Both videos can be seen below.

Gardner: "Slide show video featuring friend & fan summited photos during the Covid-19 lockdown."