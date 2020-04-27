Former VIXEN Vocalist JANET GARDNER Releases New Lockdown Single / Video "Talk To Myself"

Former Vixen vocalist Janet Gardner recently checked in, revealing that her new album is complete. Gardner made the album with her husband Justin James, who is also her guitarist and producer. Album details have yet to be revealed, but the duo have released a new lockdown-oriented single / video "Talk To Myself" while the fans wait for the new record.

Gardner: "The video made at home during the shelter-in-place order due to Covid-19."

Gardner released her second solo album, Your Place In The Sun, on May 31st, 2019 via Pavement Entertainment.

Tracklisting:

"Your Place In The Sun"

"Assassinate"

"Standing"

"Try"

"Web"

"Kicks Me Back"

"A Way To Your Heart"

"Should Have Known"

"Unconditionally"

"You Said"

"Without You"

"Flame Thrower"

"Your Place In The Sun" video: