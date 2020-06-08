Former VIXEN Vocalist JANET GARDNER Releases Official Video For New Song "Wounded"

Former Vixen vocalist Janet Gardner recently revealed that her upcoming third album is complete. Gardner made the album with her husband Justin James, who is also her guitarist and producer. She has released an official video for the song "Wounded" taken from the forthcoming Gardner / James album, Synergy, due out via Pavement Entertainment later this year.

The duo recently released a lockdown-oriented single / video "Lonely We Fight" while the fans wait for the new record. This is in addition to "Talk To Myself", which came out in April. Both videos can be seen below.

Gardner: "Slide show video featuring friend & fan summited photos during the Covid-19 lockdown."

Synergy will be the first album released under the Gardner / James moniker.