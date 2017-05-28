Former VOIVOD Frontman ERIC FORREST Announces E-FORCE Phobos/Negatron Spanish Tour 2017

Details are sketchy for the moment, but E-Force frontman Eric Forrest - formerly the frontman for Voivod - has announced the Phobos/Negatron Spanish Tour 2017 for September. Forrest sang and played bass on two Voivod albums, Negatron (1995) and Phobos (1997). It's a safe bet E-Force will be revisiting both records for the tour, but Forrest will supply the details to BraveWords in the coming days.

The tour dates are as follows:

August

31 - Oviedo - Lata de Zinc

September

1 - Burgos - La Casa De Las Musas

2 - Barcelona - Rocksound

3 - Madrid - RocknPop

5 - Salamanca - Nave Bunker

6 - Murcia - Sala 12 Medio

7 - Valencia - Paberse Matao

E-Force released Demonikhol in June 2015, a concept album with alcohol as the subject matter illustrating the ravages and destruction of all kinds it is capable of causing.

The lead guitar parts on the record are divided among five exceptional guitarists: Vincent Agar (Yotangor/ Lust), Tomáš Skořepa, (Exorcizphobia), neo-classical Antonello Gilliberto, Dan Baune (Monument), and Rob Urbinati (Sacrifice).

The tracklist is as follows:

"Apero"

"Grievance"

"Double Edged Sword"

"Invasion"

"Debauchery"

"The Day After"

"Ultimatum"

"Insidious"

"Demonikhol"

"State Of Delusion"

"Last Call"