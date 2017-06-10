Former VOIVOD Frontman ERIC FORREST Bringing E-FORCE Phobos/Negatron Tour Home To Canada

E-Force frontman Eric Forrest - formerly the frontman for Voivod - recently announced the Phobos/Negatron Spanish Tour 2017 for September, and will be bringing the tour home to Canada this winter. Dates are available below

Forrest sang and played bass on two Voivod albums, Negatron (1995) and Phobos (1997).

Tour dates:

November

23 - Rimouski, Québec - Cactus

24 - Moncton, New Brunswick - Caveau

25 - Halifax, Nova Scotia - Gus' Pub & Grill

30 - Québec City, Québec - L'Anti

December

1 - Montréal, Québec - Les Katacombes

2 - Sherbrooke, Québec - Le Magog

8 - Toronto, Ontario - tbc

9 - Ottawa, Ontario - Mavericks

More dates will be announced shortly.

E-Force released Demonikhol in June 2015, a concept album with alcohol as the subject matter illustrating the ravages and destruction of all kinds it is capable of causing.

The lead guitar parts on the record are divided among five exceptional guitarists: Vincent Agar (Yotangor/ Lust), Tomáš Skořepa, (Exorcizphobia), neo-classical Antonello Gilliberto, Dan Baune (Monument), and Rob Urbinati (Sacrifice).

The tracklist is as follows:

"Apero"

"Grievance"

"Double Edged Sword"

"Invasion"

"Debauchery"

"The Day After"

"Ultimatum"

"Insidious"

"Demonikhol"

"State Of Delusion"

"Last Call"