Former W.A.S.P. Bassist JOHNNY ROD - “It’s The BLACKIE LAWLESS Show Now, It’s Not W.A.S.P. Anymore”; Video

Duke TV met Johnny Rod (King Kobra, ex. W.A.S.P.) in Saint-Louis, Missouri, to talk about his musical idols, technical approach and advices, and to capture a few songs during a rehearsal with his new project, Pegasus Rising.

He also reveals a few W.A.S.P. stories, expresses his hopes for a W.A.S.P. reunion, gives us the origin of his stage name, and reveals going to the gym with Guns N’ Roses’ Richard Fortus.