Former W.A.S.P. Drummer MIKE DUPKE Uploads "The Real Me" Drum Cover Video

Drummer Mike Dupke, who played behind Blackie Lawless in W.A.S.P. from 2006 to 2015, has taken to social media with the following message and video:

"OK, it's finally done! You guys voted my next drum cover video to be W.A.S.P.'s 'The Real Me'. This clip shows how it was played during my time in the band. Enjoy!"

Dupke further states, "The drumming on this video is not meant to be a recreation of the original Headless Children track, played by the mighty Frankie Banali, but rather the live version played in concert during my time in the band. You'll hear differences such as crashes on the '&' of 1, 3, and 4 counts going into verses and choruses to match the guitars, less 8th note-oriented fills, and a later start to the big double-kick run at the end. This song was a challenge and a blast to play, and always went over great during a live show."

"The Real Me" was written by Pete Townshend of The Who, and originally appeared on the 1973 album Quadrophenia.

Fan-filmed footage of W.A.S.P., with Mike Dupke on drums, performing "The Real Me" live at South Park Festival in Tampere, Finland in 2014 can be seen below: