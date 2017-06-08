Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist CHRIS HOLMES Debuts “TFMF” Music Video; New Tour Dates Announced

Former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes has launched a new video for the song "TFMF”, taken from his solo album, Shitting Bricks. Watch the new clip below:

In addition, six more dates have been added to the Be Somebody European tour from his band Chris Holmes' Mean Man.

Chris Holmes' Mean Man toured Europe last year and with returning it will be even bigger and better. Chris Holmes' Mean Man play no less than seven W.A.S.P classics in their set to include a crowd invitation to three members of the audience to come and join in on “I Wanna Be Somebody”, promising for a very memorable night. Free meet & greets are organized at the end of each gig at the merch booth.