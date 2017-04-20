Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist Chris Holmes’ MEAN MAN To Kick Off European Tour This Weekend; Live Teaser Video Streaming

Former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes kicks off the Be Somebody European Tour with his band Chris Holmes' Mean Man this weekend.

For now the Czech Republic, Germany, Holland, the UK, Norway, Sweden and France are on the calendar, but be sure that a lot more tour dates will be added in the upcoming period.

Chris Holmes' Mean Man toured Europe last year and with returning it will be even bigger and better. The band play no less than seven W.A.S.P. classics in their set to include a crowd invitation to three members of the audience to come and join in on “I Wanna Be Somebody”, promising for a very memorable night. Free meet and greets are organized at the end of each gig at the merch booth.

Tour dates:

April

22 - Sweet Fest - Ostrava, Czech Republic

25 - Cafe de Meister - Geleen, Netherlands

27 - Garage de Luxe - Munich, Germany

28 - Kubana Live Club - Siegburg, Germany

May

2 - The Rocknella - Barcelona, Spain (CD Signing Session + Meet and Greet)

June

15 - The Musician - Leceister, UK

16 - Yardsbirds - Grimsby, UK

17 - Cathouse - Glasgow, UK

19 - Bannemans - Edinburgh, UK

20 - Redd Suite Live -Dundee, UK

21 - King Billy - Northampton, UK

22 - The Marrs Bar - Worcester, UK

23 - The Cellar - Stafford, UK

24 - The Rigger - Stoke, UK

25 - The Diamond In - Sutton in Ashfield, UK

26 - The Snooty Fox Club - Wakefield, UK

27 - Robin 2 - Bilston, UK

28 - Fat Lils - Witney, UK

29 - The Underworld - London, UK

30 - Satan's Hollow - Manchester, UK

July

1 - TBC - Liverpool, UK

7 - Norway Rock Festival - Kvinesdal, Norway

8 - Vicious Rock Festival - Trollhättan, Sweden

14 - Glassheim Rock & Kulturscene - Jevnaker, Norway

15 - Rolling Wheels Motorcycle Club - Oppdal, Norway

29 - HDC Macadam Motors - Bourgogne, France

November

11 - A Day Of Rock - Corby, UK