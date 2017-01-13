Former WHITE LION Singer MIKE TRAMP Premiers “Coming Home” Music Video

Former White Lion vocalist, Mike Tramp, has launched a music video for the new single “Coming Home”, a track from his upcoming album Maybe Tomorrow, out next month. The video was filmed and edited by Kennie Østed. Check it out below.

Two years after part three in the trilogy that marked the albums Cobblestone Street, Museum and Nomad, Mike Tramp is back with a brand new album. Maybe Tomorrow is without doubt one of the Danish singer/songwriter’s finest albums so far, and the nature of the music is deeply personal and rooted in himself.

Mike Tramp: “When people ask me, why I have made a new album and what it’s about, I find myself dumbfounded or even lost for words. To me, what I do is who I am. It might have taken me quite a while to reach this place where I feel so at home, and also where I belong. A place where my music is simply an extension of who I am. It might not sound that interesting or mysterious! But in what other way can I express that my songwriting and music is the truthful life of Mike Tramp.

“I don’t want to be anything else or try anything new. I am a torchbearer of my heroes and an offspring of my inspirations. I have not only moved away from the past, but I have grown and I have made my stand. When I listen to “Maybe Tomorrow”, I don’t just see myself, I now also see my faithful audience that have grown with me, and that is the best feeling of them all.”

Maybe Tomorrow was recorded at Medley Studios, Copenhagen, once again with his trusted partner Soren Andersen behind the knobs and on guitar. This is now the sixth studio album in a row together with Soren Andersen.

Also similar to the Nomad album, the same band was used: Morten Hellborn - drums, Jesper Haugaard - bass. Morten Buchholtz - hammond & piano. No other people took part in creating and recording this album.

Maybe Tomorrow will be released worldwide on limited edition blue colour LP (500 copies), black LP, CD and Digital on February 24th 2017.

Tracklisting:

“Coming Home”

“It's Not How We Do It”

“Spring"

“Would I Lie To You"

“Rust And Dust"

“Leaving One Day"

“Time And Place"

“What More Can I Say"

“Why Even Worry At All"

“Maybe Tomorrow"

“Coming Home” video:

Mike Tramp recently finished another one of his massive US tours, and will be touring Europe extensively to support Maybe Tomorrow - he is without doubt still one of the most hard-working men in the rock’n’roll industry!

Tour dates:

February

24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - PH Cafeen

25 - Copenhagen, Denmark - PH Cafeen

March

5 - Hamburg, Germany - Ballroom

6 - Verviers, Belgium - Spirit

8 - London, UK - Black Heart

9 - Evesham, UK - Iron Road

10 - Grimsby, UK - Yardbirds

11 - Pwllheli, Gwynedd, UK - Hard Rock Hell Festival

12 - Cardiff, UK - Fuel

14 - Sutton in Ashfield, UK - Diamond

15 - Newcastle, UK - Cluny

16 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannermans

17 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

18 - Ballymena, UK - The Diamond

21 - Oostend, Belgium - Bada Bing

22 - Cergy, France - Pacific Rock

23 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

24 - Reichenbach, Germany - Die Halle

25 - Burgrieden, Germany - Riffelhof

27 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

28 - Bremen, Germany - Bluesclub Meisenfrei

29 - Hannover, Germany - Bluesgarage