Former WHITE ZOMBIE Bassist SEAN YSEULT On Astro-Creep: 2000 Live Album - "That's Like A Money Making Thing; I Think It's Kind Of Lame"

Sean Yseult of White Zombie fame joins Talk Toomey podcast this week (episiode #147) via Metal Nexus. She discusses her history in music and how she met up with the White Zombie guys, their rise through the ranks and working with the great Michael Alago. Sean also talks about her post White Zombie bands Famous Monsters and Star & Dagger. Check out the podcast at this location.

Rob Zombie’s September 2016 performance of White Zombie’s 1994 album, Astro-Creep: 2000 - Songs Of Love, Destruction And Other Synthetic Delusions Of The Electric Head, from Chicago's Riot Fest was recently released . The show was mixed by Chris "Zeuss" Harris.

A short preview from Rob Zombie can be seen below.