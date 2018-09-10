Former WHITE ZOMBIE Bassist SEAN YSEULT Unveils New Photography Show, They All Axed For You

The Boyd Satellite Gallery - located at 440 Julia St. in New Orleans, Louisiana - in conjunction with Art For Arts Sake, is proud to present artist, and former White Zombie bassist Sean Yseult's new photography series, They All Axed For You.

The new photographs serve as both a love letter and birthday gift for the City of New Orleans on the anniversary of it's Tricentennial. The inspiration for this show began with this love of Nola, and some very strong images Ms. Yseult saw in her dreams. The show is on display October 2nd to October 31st with an Artist's Reception October 6th.

One image titled Procession depicts Audubon Zoo animals lined up in pairs on a path through the large Live Oaks. In a dream that came to the artist the day after her mother passed away, the two of them were walking through the animals in the park, as though guided by a light.

Another image, Elephants Storming The Mississippi was also dreamt first - elephants slowly and determinedly trudging through the river in a somewhat ominous manner. Once realizing that these images occurred in two of the artist's favorite and most iconic spots of New Orleans, this concept became the basis of the show: the beasts of the Audubon Zoo have a day pass and are hanging out in all of Ms. Yseult's favorite iconic spots. The show is the perfect way to marry her tribute to the Tri Centennial, her favorite locations in New Orleans for settings, and some colorful local characters for models.

In addition, the Boyd Satellite Gallery will be home to some of Ms. Yseult's colorful design work, through her new Wallpaper Series acting as backdrop to the photos.



Sean Yseult is best known as the bass player from the multi-platinum, twice Grammy-nominated band White Zombie. Sean spent her formative years at the North Carolina School of the Arts studying ballet and earned a BFA in Photography and Design at Parsons School of Design NYC.



Upon White Zombie's breakup, she moved to New Orleans and began showing her photography. This is Ms. Yseult's fourth solo art exhibition series. Her previous work has been shown in solo shows in New Orleans, New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, and can be viewed by visiting seanyseult.com.

In 2010 her autobiographical photo-book I'm In The Band was published (Soft Skull Press). Photos in the 2nd gallery continue the exhibition with Backstage: Rock Shots by Sean Yseult, including The Ramones, Pantera, and The Cramps.



