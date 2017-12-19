Former WHITESNAKE Guitarist ADRIAN VANDENBERG On The Possibility Of Working Again With DAVID COVERDALE - "Sooner Or Later It Could Happen"; Video

In a new interview with FaceCulture, former Whitesnake guitarist Adrian Vandenberg discusses the possibility of working again with David Coverdale at some point in the future. Watch the clip below:

Vandenberg's Moonkings released their new album, MKII, back in November via Mascot Label Group. Order the album at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Tightrope”

“Reputation”

“Angel In Black”

“The Fire”

“Walk Away”

“All Or Nothing”

“What Doesn’t Kill You”

“Ready For The Taking”

“New Day”

“Love Runs Out”

“If You Can’t Handle The Heat”

“What Doesn’t Kill You” video:

“Tightrope” video: