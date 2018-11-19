Former YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Vocalist MARK BOALS Guests On New AMORIELLO Single "Holy Man, The Devil's Hand"; Lyric Video
The second single from the Amoriello release from H42 Records, "Holy Man, The Devil’s Hand", features former members of Yngwie Malmsteen’s Rising Force, Dokken, Impellitteri, and Cacophony.
Mark Boals - the singer from the classic Yngwie release, Trilogy - lays down an epic 24-track vocal choir delivered with conviction while Cacophony (Becker/Friedman) live drummer Kenny Stavropoulos brings the power to this up tempo modern neoclassical rocker. Impelliterri bassist James Amelio Pulli and ex-Yngwie keysman Michael Troy provide excellent work on the track.
Amoriello is the project of guitarist and lyricist Thomas Amoriello. Check out a lyric video for "Holy Man, The Devil's Hand", below: