FORTIS AMOR - Full Album Audio Teaser Streaming

Fortis Amor - the melodic progressive metal project entirely conceived and executed by guitarist/vocalist/composer/producer Ryan Duke - will release a self-titled full-length album tomorrow, May 19th. While Fortis Amor's 10 tracks nearly convince the listener that they're hearing a full band, the project is entirely Ryan Duke's making, aside from select guest solos by Jack Daniels (War Of Ages, Hope For The Dying) and Zack Uidl (ex-7 Horns 7 Eyes).

The album is now available for pre-order via Bandcamp. A full album audio preview is available for streaming below.

Fortis Amor is comprised of Ryan Duke's earlier musical musings, stretching back nearly two decades. More recently, Duke has released two EP's (also available via Bandcamp) of more modern takes on the genre (2009's Passage and 2012's Seismic). With one listen, it's clear that the different styles and influences on Fortis Amor quite literally transcend any recent metal trend defined by a period of time. After spending so much time honing a signature sound, incorporating years of inspiration becomes inevitable.

Fortis Amor delivers a progressive blend that will appeal to any listener. The album opens gracefully with an orchestral arrangement accompanied by intricate acoustic guitar, but wastes no time revealing its true nature - a blend of hooky, rhythmic metal accented by passionate vocals and mixed atmospheric undertones. The overall tone of Fortis Amor is positive emotion, which is reflected by the project name, meaning "strong love" in Latin.

Stay tuned for more exclusive material coming from Fortis Amor leading up to the May 19th release of the self-titled album.

Fortis Amor tracklisting:

“Particles”

“Holding On To Nothing”

“Renewal” (feat. Jack Daniels - War of Ages, Hope For The Dying)

“Subjected To Frustration”

“Upon Yourself”

“Bring This Petition To The Castle”

“The Maiden's Vineyard”

“Outpouring”

“Deathless”

“Take Heart” (feat. Zack Uidl - ex-7 Horns 7 Eyes)

Album preview:

“Particles” lyric video:

“Holding On To Nothing”: