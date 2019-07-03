FOSCOR Announce New Album Details; Premiere First Single

Catalan atmospheric metal band Foscor will release their latest studio album, Els Sepulcres Blancs, on September 6th via Season of Mist. The band have revealed the tracklisting and cover art, which can be found below. In conjunction with the announcement, they have released the first track from the effort, “Cel Rogent".

Foscor comment on the track:

"Working once again alongside Season Of Mist is a thrilling pleasure... but being able to share the emotions hidden in this new album with you all is the greatest of privileges.

"Els Sepulcres Blancs sets the second step in our very own conceptual trilogy started in 2017 with 'Les Irreals Visions.' Transforming all life moments in eternal is our goal, and reaching reconciliation between the far beyond and the here, the path. At this stage, visual things must acquire a new meaning, and it is with the act of dreaming how we set a platform to conceive a better world.

"The title translates as 'The White Tombs,' a metaphor for a poetical bed where humans chained to reality may die and born free to imagine a better world. The door to the most individual state of mind, the world of dreams and expectations, and a shelter for the livings where dreaming for the change. We are dealing with that topic from both real and oneiric point of view... as the Modernisme / Art Nouveau movement used to do one century ago.

"The first song premiered, 'Cel Rogent,' describes perfectly both extremes we are dealing with, in a hard to describe whirl of untouchable emotions. The red sky that this song opens invites us to enter to our most intimate parcel at night or in the daily new dawn of hopes. We really wish you enjoy and join once again our tragic darkness."

Tracklisting:

“Laments”

“Els Colors del Silenci”

“Malson”

“Secrets”

“Cel Rogent”

“Cançó de Mort”

“L’Esglai”

“Cel Rogent”: