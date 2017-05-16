FOSCOR Debut “Altars” Music Video
May 16, 2017, an hour ago
Spanish atmospheric metal band, Foscor, have released a video for “Altars”, a track from their new album, Les Irreals Visions, out on June 9th via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album at this location. Watch the new video below.
Tracklisting:
“Instants”
“Ciutat Tràgica”
“Altars”
“Encenalls De Mort”
“Malfiança”
“Espectres Al Cau”
“De Marges I Matinades”
“Les Irreals Visions”
“Altars” video:
Les Irreals Visions documentary:
“Ciutat Tràgica”: