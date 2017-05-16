FOSCOR Debut “Altars” Music Video

Spanish atmospheric metal band, Foscor, have released a video for “Altars”, a track from their new album, Les Irreals Visions, out on June 9th via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album at this location. Watch the new video below.

Tracklisting:

“Instants”

“Ciutat Tràgica”

“Altars”

“Encenalls De Mort”

“Malfiança”

“Espectres Al Cau”

“De Marges I Matinades”

“Les Irreals Visions”

“Altars” video:

Les Irreals Visions documentary:

“Ciutat Tràgica”: