FOSCOR Debut “Altars” Music Video

May 16, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal foscor

FOSCOR Debut “Altars” Music Video

Spanish atmospheric metal band, Foscor, have released a video for “Altars”, a track from their new album, Les Irreals Visions, out on June 9th via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album at this location. Watch the new video below.

Tracklisting:

“Instants”
“Ciutat Tràgica”
“Altars”
“Encenalls De Mort”
“Malfiança”
“Espectres Al Cau”
“De Marges I Matinades”
“Les Irreals Visions”

“Altars” video:

Les Irreals Visions documentary:

“Ciutat Tràgica”:

Featured Audio

JOHN FRUM - "A Presage Of Emptiness" (Relapse)

JOHN FRUM - "A Presage Of Emptiness" (Relapse)

Featured Video

PYRAMAZE – “A World Divided”

PYRAMAZE – “A World Divided”

Latest Reviews