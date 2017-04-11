FOSCOR Launch Making Of / Studio Documentary For Upcoming Les Irreals Visions Album; Video
April 11, 2017, 34 minutes ago
Spanish atmospheric metal band, Foscor, will release their new album, Les Irreals Visions, on June 9th via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album at this location.
Available for streaming below is a short documentary focusing on the band’s creative process for the album.
Tracklisting:
“Instants”
“Ciutat Tràgica”
“Altars”
“Encenalls De Mort”
“Malfiança”
“Espectres Al Cau”
“De Marges I Matinades”
“Les Irreals Visions”
Les Irreals Visions documentary:
“Ciutat Tràgica”:
(Photo - Raquel Garcia)