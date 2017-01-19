FOSCOR Sign To Season Of Mist

Season Of Mist has announced the signing of Spanish atmospheric metal band Foscor. Named after the Catalan word for "darkness," the innovative band have finished recording a new album to be released by the label later this year.



Regarding the signing, the band comments: "Long has been the path through darkness, but a new light shines and will accompany us on the most thrilling journey Foscor have ever undertaken. We are pleased to announce that we have signed a deal with Season Of Mist, visionary home of pioneers all around the globe in the noble art of musical creation, and the best partner possible to unveil our new emotional act to the world. We feel delighted sharing a label with brilliant bands from the most intricate and extreme language to the most subtle and beautiful dark sounds. It gives us a great opportunity to expand our musical language and outlook on life while learning from such an experienced team. We are eager to have you bear witness of this moment. Stay with us to see where this venture will lead. Expect more news very soon."

(Picture by Raquel Garcia)