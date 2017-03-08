FOSCOR Streaming New Track “Ciutat Tràgica”; Les Irreals Visions Album Details Revealed

Spanish atmospheric metal band, Foscor, are streaming the new track, “Ciutat Tràgica”, to be included on the band’s new album, Les Irreals Visions, out on June 9th via Season Of Mist. Listen to the track below, and pre-order the new album at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Instants”

“Ciutat Tràgica”

“Altars”

“Encenalls De Mort”

“Malfiança”

“Espectres Al Cau”

“De Marges I Matinades”

“Les Irreals Visions”

“Ciutat Tràgica”:

(Photo - Raquel Garcia)