FOZZY Announce Rescheduled Save The World Tour Dates

Fozzy have announced their rescheduled Save The World Tour, starting July 10 in Columbus, OH and ending on September 5 in Orlando, FL.

Due to the growing concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and willingness to comply with CDC and government regulations, Fozzy realized it was necessary to reschedule their headline tour, originally scheduled from April 16 - May 9, out of necessity to keep fans safe and healthy. With that said, Fozzy is excited to hit the road again this summer and will be joined by support from Through Fire, Royal Bliss, Black Satellite (8/20-8/30), and Zero Theorem (7/10-8/8). For more information on upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit the band's website here.

"In light of the pandemic that's gripping the world's attention, it's time to make the right move and postpone the April/May leg of Save The World Tour for everyone's safety and well being. However, we promise you, once the World is back on its axis and TRULY saved, Fozzy will be back to hold you in our loving arms and literally ROCK all your troubles away!! See everybody soon and in the meantime and between time, please stay healthy and safe. We will get through this together," states Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho.

Fozzy is gearing up to release their new full-length album 2020 this fall. The album features the band's newest hit song "Nowhere To Run", which recently hit Top 10 on the Rock Radio Chart. The song is the band's third track to hit Top 10 on Rock Radio, following "Judas" and "Painless". Listen to the anthem below and stay tuned for more details about the forthcoming release soon.

Tour dates with Through Fire, Royal Bliss (All Headline Dates), Zero Theorem (7/10-8/8), Black Satellite (8/20-8/30)

July

10 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation @ Intersection

12 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

13 - Indianapolis, IL - Hi-Fi

16 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Rockfest*

30 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note

31 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

August

1 - Sheboygan, WI - Brat Days*

2 - Angola, IN - Eclectic Room

3 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater

6 - Ft. Madison, IA - Riverfest*

7 - Sioux Falls, SD - District

8 - Minot, ND - Original

9 - Sturgis, SD - Iron Horse*

20 - Lancaster, PA - The Chameleon

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's

22 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

23 - Buffalo, NY - Iron Works

24 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

27 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's

28 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds

29 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

September

3 - Savannah, GA - Victory North *

4 - Tampa, FL - 98Rockfest*

5 - Orlando, FL - Earthday Birthday*

18 - Appomatax, VA - Blue Ridge Rockfest

* supports do not appear