FOZZY Announces Canadian Tour Dates

Century Media recording artist Fozzy announces a 12-date Canadian tour kicking off in Moncton, N.B. on November 21st, hitting major cities across Canada. The first four dates including Moncton, Halifax, Quebec City and Montreal are in support of Three Days Grace with Fozzy headlining the rest of the tour.

Fozzy is Chris Jericho (vocals), Rich Ward (guitars, vocals), Frank Fontsere (drums) and Billy Grey (guitars) with touring bassist Randy Drake rounding out the lineup. Touring off of their seventh full-length album, Judas, released in October 2017, Fozzy is back on the stage to bring their brand of "rock n roll with a smile and a crunch" to their Canadian fans.

"Ever since the 'Judas' single was released last May, all I've been seeing on social media is a huge amount of support for Fozzy on rock radio all across Canada. It's been awhile since we've done a proper tour of my homeland, so the timing was right to finish off the massively successful Judas Rising Tour in my favourite country in the world! So all our friends and fans across the Great White North better bring a helmet, a toque and a two-four... 'cause Fozzy is coming to throw down with you," shared Jericho.

Canadian tour dates:

November

21 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick *

23 - Halifax, NS - Cunard Centre *

24 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron *

25 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS *

26 - Arnprior, ON - The John St. Pub

27 - London, ON - London Music Hall

28 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile

30 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crocks

December

1 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theater

2 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

3 - Edmonton, AB - Starlight Room

4 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway

* Fozzy with Three Days Grace only

(Photo - Adrienne Beacco)