FOZZY Announces Next Leg Of Judas Rising Tour; "Painless" Enters Top 10 On Active Rock Radio

Armed with two top 10 Active Rock hits, Fozzy is continuing the headlining Judas Rising Tour this summer/fall with Adelitas Way, Stone Broken and The Stir. The run kicks off in Atlanta on August 24th, hitting major markets like Minneapolis, Cincinnati and St. Louis along the way.

Tickets for this leg of the Judas Rising Tour will be available to the general public on Friday, May 11th at 10 AM, local time. Citi® Cardmembers can access pre-sale tickets today at 2 PM, local time. Click here. for tickets.



The announcement comes after Fozzy's latest single "Painless" broke into the Top 10 on Active Rock radio, currently sitting at #8 on the Mediabase chart. "Painless" is the second focus track off the band's seventh studio album, Judas, released via Century Media Records in October 2017. Since its release, the track accumulated nearly 2 million streams on Spotify and more than 2 million views on YouTube.





Fozzy's headlining tour kicked off in May 2017 with sold-out shows across North America and Europe. The five-piece band is also slated to perform at various festivals, including Rock USA, Rockfest, Rock of Ages and Wacken this summer before returning to the United States for the next leg of the Judas Rising Tour. Complete tour routing is below:



August

24 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar *

26 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall

29 - Clarksville, TN - O'Connor's

31 - Little Rock, AR - The Revolution Music Room

September

6 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

7 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

8 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

9 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary

12 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

13 - Indianapolis, IN - Vouge

14 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

15 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

16 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

18 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom **

19 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

20 - Jacksonville, NC - Tarheel Concert Lounge

21 - Huntington, WV - Planetfest at Riverfront Park

22 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

25 - Savannah, GA - The Stage on Bar

27 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

28 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum **

29 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Culture Room **



* Adelitas Way and Stone Broken do not appear

** Stone Broken does not appear

(Photo - Adrienne Beacco)