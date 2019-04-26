FOZZY Announces Unleashed In The West 2019 US Tour

Fozzy has announced their Unleashed In The West 2019 headline tour. The U. tour, which includes special guest Jared Nichols James, starts on September 5 in Denver and wraps on September 28 in Atlanta. The band will be taking a break from the studio to tour for the first time in 2019 as they prepare for the release of their new record. Tickets are available for purchase here.

"When we got the call to join Iron Maiden on their Banc Of California Stadium show in Los Angeles, we knew 2 things were imminent. One, this might be the biggest show Fozzy has ever played. Two, one show isn't enough," states Chris Jericho about the tour announcement. "So we decided to head out all across the western US to spread the Fozzpel and celebrate this great time in our lives! Plus, it gets us out of the studio for a breath of fresh air...it gets a little stuffy in there sometimes when you're recording a new record! So come ROCK with us and be a part of the most energetic, electric and FUN rock n roll show in the world today. Don't miss Fozzy Unleashed In the West!!!"

Rich Ward adds, "It's been almost 6 months since we wrapped up our amazing 200 city tour in support of the Judas album. Since then we've been sequestered to a top secret bunker where we are writing what will become our next record. As much as we love the creative environment of the studio, there is no substitute for loud amps and the unique exchange of energy that only occurs on the big stage. In September we return to that stage, in what will be one of our biggest and boldest tours to date. Grab your helmets and dancing shoes, Fozzy is coming to town!"

See below for a list of the band's upcoming tour dates.

May (with Nita Strauss)

15 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

16 - Greensboro, NC - Cone Denim

17 - Virginia Beach, VA - FM99's Lunatic Luau

May

18 - Camden, NJ - MMRBQ

September

5 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

6 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Theater

7 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Royal

11 - Crystal Bay, NV - Crystal Bay Club Casino/Crown Room

12 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

13 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

14 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc Of California Stadium **

15 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd

18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

19 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

20 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

21 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock ^

25 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall^

26 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live ^

27 - Hattiesburg, MS - Brewsky's

28 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

** supporting Iron Maiden

^ special guests Sons Of Texas