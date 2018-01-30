FOZZY Debut "Painless" Music Video

Fozzy, the active rock band led by Chris Jericho, have released a video for "Painless", a track from their Judas album, released last year via Century Media. Watch below:

Fozzy will continue to rock their fans across America on their Judas Rising Tour. Set to launch February 28th in New Orleans, LA, the 25-date trek will take the band (Jericho: vocals, Rich Ward: guitars, vocals, Frank Fontsere: drums, Billy Grey: guitars and Paul DiLeo: bass) from east to west, including stops in Los Angeles on March 10th and New York City on April 5th, before bringing them back across the country through the spring. Through Fire, Santa Cruz and Dark Star Choir will round out the bill for the night of rock headlined by Fozzy.

Tour dates:

February

28 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish at House of Blues

March

1 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

2 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

3 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

4 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock Casino

7 - Tucson, AZ - Club X's

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater

9 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

11 - Las Vegas, NV - Counts Vamp'd

13 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

15 - Portland, OR - Dante's

16 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

27 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom

28 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

29 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

30 - Detroit, MI - Shelter

31 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's

April

2 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's

4 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

5 - New York, NY - The Gramercy

6 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

7 - Portland, ME - Aura

8 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's Pub