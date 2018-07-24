FOZZY Debuts "Burn Me Out" Music Video
Fozzy have released a video for "Burn Me Out", a track from the band's latest album Judas, released last October via Century Media. Watch below:
Fozzy is continuing the headlining Judas Rising Tour this summer/fall with Adelitas Way, Stone Broken and The Stir. The run kicks off in Atlanta on August 24th, hitting major markets like Minneapolis, Cincinnati and St. Louis along the way. Click here for tickets.
Tour dates:
August
24 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar *
26 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall
29 - Clarksville, TN - O'Connor's
31 - Little Rock, AR - The Revolution Music Room
September
6 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
7 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
8 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
9 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary
12 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
13 - Indianapolis, IN - Vouge
14 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's
15 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
16 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
18 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom **
19 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
20 - Jacksonville, NC - Tarheel Concert Lounge
21 - Huntington, WV - Planetfest at Riverfront Park
22 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament
25 - Savannah, GA - The Stage on Bar
27 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues
28 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum **
29 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Culture Room **
* Adelitas Way and Stone Broken do not appear
** Stone Broken does not appear