FOZZY Debuts "Burn Me Out" Music Video

Fozzy have released a video for "Burn Me Out", a track from the band's latest album Judas, released last October via Century Media. Watch below:

Fozzy is continuing the headlining Judas Rising Tour this summer/fall with Adelitas Way, Stone Broken and The Stir. The run kicks off in Atlanta on August 24th, hitting major markets like Minneapolis, Cincinnati and St. Louis along the way. Click here for tickets.



Tour dates:

August

24 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar *

26 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall

29 - Clarksville, TN - O'Connor's

31 - Little Rock, AR - The Revolution Music Room

September

6 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

7 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

8 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

9 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary

12 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

13 - Indianapolis, IN - Vouge

14 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

15 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

16 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

18 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom **

19 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

20 - Jacksonville, NC - Tarheel Concert Lounge

21 - Huntington, WV - Planetfest at Riverfront Park

22 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

25 - Savannah, GA - The Stage on Bar

27 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

28 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum **

29 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Culture Room **



* Adelitas Way and Stone Broken do not appear

** Stone Broken does not appear