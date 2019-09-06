FOZZY Debuts Music Video For New Song "Nowhere To Run"

Fozzy have released a music video for their new single "Nowhere To Run". The anthemic track is the first song off the new record called 2020, coming in spring 2020.

Fozzy is currently on the road for their Unleashed In The West headline tour, which includes special guest Jared Nichols James, running through September 28 in Atlanta. See below for a list of the band's upcoming tour dates.

September

6 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Theater

7 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Royal

11 - Crystal Bay, NV - Crystal Bay Club Casino/Crown Room

12 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

13 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

14 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc Of California Stadium **

15 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd

18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

19 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

20 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

21 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock ^

25 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall^

26 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live ^

27 - Hattiesburg, MS - Brewsky's

28 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

** supporting Iron Maiden

^ special guests Sons Of Texas