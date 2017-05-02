FOZZY Release “Judas” Music Video

Veteran hard rock outfit Fozzy have unleashed the first single off the band's forthcoming seventh studio record. The new music video for the track, titled "Judas", is available for streaming below. In addition to the video premiere, "Judas" will serve as the official theme song for the WWE event NXT Takeover: Chicago on May 20th.

Fozzy frontman and WWE Legend Chris Jericho offers his take on the "Judas" music video, stating, "For such a dark and sexy song like “Judas”, we wanted a dark and sexy video to match... and we got that and more! In one take we filmed a unique, visually stunning masterpiece that combines an incredible song, psycho clowns, hot chicks, a man on fire and a great rock n roll band, all in one tasty video morsel. What more could you want... a giant rabbit holding balloons? Oh yeah, we've got that too!"

Fozzy is primed to begin their Judas Rising Tour this week; kicking things off May 5th in Virginia Beach, VA. Tickets and VIP Packages for all dates on the Judas Rising tour can be found at this location.

Tour dates:

May

5 - Virginia Beach, VA - Lunatic Luau*

6 - Canton, GA - The Revival**

7 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion*

9 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

10 - Louisville, KY - Trixie's Entertainment Complex

11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

12 - Ashwaubenon, WI - Green Bay Distillery

13 - Dubuque, IA - Courtside Sports Bar & Grill

14 - Somerset, WI - Northern Invasion*

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Diesel Concert Lounge

17 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

18 - Patchogue, NY - 89 North Music Venue

19 - Asbury Park, NJ - House Of Independents

20 - Winchester, VA - Blue Fox Billiards

21 - Morgantown, WV - Mainstage Morgantown

23 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

24 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

25 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

26 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*

27 - San Antonio, TX - River City Rockfest*

28 - Dallas, TX - BFD Festival*

June

24 - Auburn, WA - Pain In The Grass*

* - Fozzy only

** - No Sons Of Texas