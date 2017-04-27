FOZZY Release Teaser Clip For Upcoming “Judas” Music Video

Veteran hard rock outfit Fozzy have released a teaser for their upcoming “Judas” video, scheduled for release on May 2nd. The track will be featured on the band’s upcoming new album, expected this summer via Century Media.



Fozzy will make their return to the road in the United States with the announcement of the band's Judas Rising tour. Led by their infamously charismatic frontman (and WWE legend) Chris Jericho, Fozzy are prepared to rock fans worldwide with a live show that will offer the first taste of new material since the release of their last full length record, Do You Wanna Start A War (2014). Joining Fozzy on these dates will be Kyng and Sons of Texas.

Speaking about the band's upcoming dates, Fozzy lead singer Chris Jericho expressed his enthusiasm for their first tour in over a year, stating: "I'm so excited to get back on the lighted stage with Fozzy after taking all of 2016 off! The Judas Rising Tour sees a new Fozzy with new music and a killer new stage show, but with the same energy and party vibe that we've been bringing to our fans since day one! Come rock with us, drink a beer and show your boobs... whether you're a girl or a guy! Fozzy is back... don'tcha dare miss us!"

Tickets and VIP Packages for all dates on the Judas Rising tour can be found at this location.

Tour dates:

May

5 - Virginia Beach, VA - Lunatic Luau*

6 - Canton, GA - The Revival**

7 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion*

9 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

10 - Louisville, KY - Trixie's Entertainment Complex

11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

12 - Ashwaubenon, WI - Green Bay Distillery

13 - Dubuque, IA - Courtside Sports Bar & Grill

14 - Somerset, WI - Northern Invasion*

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Diesel Concert Lounge

17 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

18 - Patchogue, NY - 89 North Music Venue

19 - Asbury Park, NJ - House Of Independents

20 - Winchester, VA - Blue Fox Billiards

21 - Morgantown, WV - Mainstage Morgantown

23 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

24 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

25 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

26 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*

27 - San Antonio, TX - River City Rockfest*

28 - Dallas, TX - BFD Festival*

June

24 - Auburn, WA - Pain In The Grass*

* - Fozzy only

** - No Sons Of Texas