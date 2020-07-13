FOZZY Reschedule Save The World Tour, Again

"Due to the news of the world, Fozzy are choosing to push back our Save The World Tour yet again," says frontman Chris Jericho.

"Hopefully rock shows will be allowed and safe in October / November. Just know that we have been in intense discussions with all of the local promoters involved and we promise these shows will be following ALL health and safety guidelines established by each governing municipality... and we are strongly encouraging everybody to wear a mask! (I personally want to make them mandatory, but I’m not a state governor.) Having said all that, we can’t wait to rock with you all again... SAFELY! Go to fozzyrock.com for all ticket and VIP info! If you already bought tix for any of the shows, they are all still valid!"

Catch Fozzy on tour with special guests Through Fire and Royal Bliss at the following shows:

October

3 – Trees – Dallas, TX

4 – Diamond Ballroom – Oklahoma City, OK

5 – The Bottleneck – Lawrence, KS

8 – The Royal Groove – Lincoln, NE

9 – Wildwood – Iwoa City, IA

10 – Indian Crossing Casino – Waupaca, WI

11 – 1175 – Kansasville, WI

12 – Blue Note – Harrison, OH

15 – Iron Works – Buffalo, NY

16 – Montage Music Club – Rochester, NY

17 – The Chance – Poughkeepsie, NY

18 – Chameleon Club – Lancaster, PA

19 – Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

22 – The Forge – Joliet, IL

23 – Elevation @ The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

24 – Newport Music Hall – Columbus, OH

25 – Hi Fi – Indianapolis, IN

26 – Apollo Theater – Belvidere, IL

November

12 – Eclectic Room – Angola, IN

13 – Machine Shop – Flint, MI

15 – Jergel’s – Pittsburgh, PA

16 – The Winchester – Cleveland, OH

19 – Songbirds – Chattanooga, TN

20 – Capone – Johnson City, TN

21 – Underground – Charlotte, NC

22 – The Cowan – Nashville, TN