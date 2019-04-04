FOZZY Signs With Sony Music - "Our Next Record Is Going To Be HUGE"

Fozzy have inked a deal with Sony Music. Frontman and professional wrestler, Chris Jericho, made the announcement via Twitter (see below).

He says: "Alright, guys. It's a big night. After seven records, Fozzy is now signing a new deal with Sony Music. How cool is that? I mean, it doesn't get any bigger than that. Thanks to all of you guys who helped us get to this point, signing with Sony. And I'm gonna do it right in front of you right here right now."

He signs the contract, and continues: "It's official. Fozzy is on Sony Music. We're in the big time now."

Along with the post, Jericho added: "So honored and thanks to all of the #FozzyFanatics WORLDWIDE! Our next record is going to be HUGE!"

