FOZZY Singer Buys $3 Million-Plus Lakefront Estate In Forida

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Fozzy singer and professional wrestler Chris Jericho has purchased a gated lakefront estate in Odessa (in Pasco County, Florida, northwest of Tampa) for $3.255 million US funds.

Situated on 6.5 acres on Lake Keystone, the 8,569-square-foot house has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, a six-car garage and tennis court. Amenities include wine storage for 500 bottles. Jennifer Zales was the listing agent on the property, which closed February 13th.