FOZZY Streaming New Song "Nowhere To Run"

Fozzy releases their new single "Nowhere To Run" today via RED Music. Listen to the anthemic track via the YouTube clip below, or with the streaming services listed here.

Fozzy is gearing up to hit the road for their Unleashed In The West headline tour, which includes special guest Jared Nichols James, starting September 5 in Denver and ending on September 28 in Atlanta. Catch the band's high-energy set and be the first to hear new music such as "Nowhere To Run". Fozzy has previously shared the stage with the likes of Metallica, Kiss, Avenged Sevenfold, Slash, Saxon, Theory of a Dead Man, Nickelback, Steel Panther and Buckcherry. See below for a list of the band's upcoming tour dates.

September

5 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

6 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Theater

7 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Royal

11 - Crystal Bay, NV - Crystal Bay Club Casino/Crown Room

12 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

13 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

14 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc Of California Stadium **

15 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd

18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

19 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

20 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

21 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock ^

25 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall^

26 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live ^

27 - Hattiesburg, MS - Brewsky's

28 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

** supporting Iron Maiden

^ special guests Sons Of Texas