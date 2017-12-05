FOZZY To Continue Judas Rising Tour Into 2018; New Set Of Dates Kick Off February 28th

Fozzy, the active rock band led by Chris Jericho, will continue to rock their fans across America on their Judas Rising Tour with newly added tour dates in 2018.

Set to launch February 28th in New Orleans, LA, the 25-date trek will take the band (Jericho: vocals, Rich Ward: guitars, vocals, Frank Fontsere: drums, Billy Grey: guitars and Paul DiLeo: bass) from east to west, including stops in Los Angeles on March 10th and New York City on April 5th, before bringing them back across the country through the spring. Through Fire, Santa Cruz and Dark Star Choir will round out the bill for the night of rock headlined by Fozzy. Tickets for these newly announced dates (see below for list) go on sale to the public Friday, December 8th.

"I'm stoked to do this extensive tour of the States now that 'Judas,' the song, is a Top 5 rock radio hit and Judas, the album, has gone top 40!" says Chris Jericho. "Fozzy is bigger than we've ever been, which means bigger production, bigger songs and bigger lighted jackets! So we can't wait to rock your literal socks off starting in February!! JUDAS IS RISING!"

"I started playing guitar because of how deeply powerful the experience of going to concerts was for me," Rich Ward adds. "With a hit single and a new album pushing Fozzy to new heights, I can't wait to get back on the road in America to capture the power that only live music can create. Make sure to bring a helmet and your dancing shoes when Fozzy rolls through your town."

The upcoming dates come on the heels of the October release of the band's seventh album, Judas (Century Media). The album's title track and single "Judas" was released in May 2017, becoming a top 5 hit at active rock radio.

In their more than 20-year career, Fozzy has always been about hard work, dedication and delivering great rock n roll to their devoted fans worldwide; reminding them that music is all about invoking dirty, sweaty jubilation and doing it loudly! However, calling them just "entertainers" would be abridging their talent as Ward is one of the most versatile, underrated riffers in rock n roll and Jericho's vocal range and passion for music makes one wonder just how he is able to excel in pretty much everything he does. Throw in the powerhouse rock solid drumming of Fontsere, the blazing leads of Grey and the genius and energy of returning bassist DiLeo and it's no surprise that Fozzy has skyrocketed into becoming one of the hottest rock acts in years.

Tour dates:

February

28 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish at House of Blues

March

1 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

2 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

3 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

4 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock Casino

7 - Tucson, AZ - Club X's

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater

9 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

11 - Las Vegas, NV - Counts Vamp'd

13 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

15 - Portland, OR - Dante's

16 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

27 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom

28 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

29 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

30 - Detroit, MI - Shelter

31 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's

April

2 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's

4 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

5 - New York, NY - The Gramercy

6 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

7 - Portland, ME - Aura

8 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's Pub