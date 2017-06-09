FOZZY To Tour Europe In October / November With HARDCORE SUPERSTAR

After extensive touring in the US, as well as a quick trip to the UK for the prestigious Download Festival this weekend and two one-off shows in the UK, Fozzy announce a full European co-headlining tour with Hardcore Superstar in October and November.

Fozzy are closing the UK shows while Hardcore Superstar are closing the Europe shows. Support comes from Madame Mayhem and The Last Band, The Last Band opens followed by Madame Mayhem in the UK and Madame Mayhem opens followed by The Last Band in Europe.

Fozzy / Hardcore Superstar dates:

October

27 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2

28 - Dublin, Ireland - Tivoli

29 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2

31 - Chester, UK - Live Rooms

November

1 - Manchester, UK - Waterfront

2 - London, UK - Islington Academy

3 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation

4 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage

5 - Newcastle, UK - Riverside

7 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Q Factory

8 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colas Saal

9 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

10 - Trezzo Sull’Adda, Italy - Live Club

11 - Roncade, Italy - New Age Club

12 - Rome, Italy - Kimera Rock

14 - Vienna, Austria - Flex

15 - Munich, Germany - Technikum

16 - Essen, Germany - Turock

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenespan

18 - Genk, Belgium - CPG

