FOZZY To Tour Europe In October / November With HARDCORE SUPERSTAR
June 9, 2017, an hour ago
After extensive touring in the US, as well as a quick trip to the UK for the prestigious Download Festival this weekend and two one-off shows in the UK, Fozzy announce a full European co-headlining tour with Hardcore Superstar in October and November.
Fozzy are closing the UK shows while Hardcore Superstar are closing the Europe shows. Support comes from Madame Mayhem and The Last Band, The Last Band opens followed by Madame Mayhem in the UK and Madame Mayhem opens followed by The Last Band in Europe.
Fozzy / Hardcore Superstar dates:
October
27 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2
28 - Dublin, Ireland - Tivoli
29 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2
31 - Chester, UK - Live Rooms
November
1 - Manchester, UK - Waterfront
2 - London, UK - Islington Academy
3 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation
4 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage
5 - Newcastle, UK - Riverside
7 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Q Factory
8 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colas Saal
9 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
10 - Trezzo Sull’Adda, Italy - Live Club
11 - Roncade, Italy - New Age Club
12 - Rome, Italy - Kimera Rock
14 - Vienna, Austria - Flex
15 - Munich, Germany - Technikum
16 - Essen, Germany - Turock
17 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenespan
18 - Genk, Belgium - CPG
