FRACTAL UNIVERSE Debut "Rising Oblivion" Music Video

Earlier this year, Fractal Universe released their new album, Rhizomes Of Insanity, via Metal Blade Records. The band toured across Europe in support of the album, and during their show at Place du Luxembourg in Thionville, France, the band filmed a video for the album track, "Rising Oblivion", which can be seen below:

Rhizomes Of Insanity can be ordered here.

Rhizomes Of Insanity tracklisting:

"Oneiric Realisations"

"Flashes Of Potentialities"

"Rising Oblivion"

"A Reality To Foreclose"

"Masterpiece's Parallelism"

"Parabola Of Silence"

"Madness' Arabesques"

"Architectural Aberrations"

"Fundamental Dividing Principle"

"Chiasmus Of The Damned"

"Collective Engram" - Unplugged (Bonus Track)

"Masterpiece's Parallelism":

"Oneiric Realisations" video:

(Photo - Vilvain Pictures)