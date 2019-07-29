FRACTAL UNIVERSE Launch Guitar Playthrough Video For "Fundamental Dividing Principle"

Earlier this year, Fractal Universe released their new album, Rhizomes Of Insanity, via Metal Blade Records. In this new video, Hugo Florimond and Vince Wilquin perform the album track, ”Fundamental Dividing Principle”, in its live arrangement for two guitars.

Rhizomes Of Insanity can be ordered here.

Rhizomes Of Insanity tracklisting:

"Oneiric Realisations"

"Flashes Of Potentialities"

"Rising Oblivion"

"A Reality To Foreclose"

"Masterpiece's Parallelism"

"Parabola Of Silence"

"Madness' Arabesques"

"Architectural Aberrations"

"Fundamental Dividing Principle"

"Chiasmus Of The Damned"

"Collective Engram" - Unplugged (Bonus Track)

"Rising Oblivion" video:

"Masterpiece's Parallelism":

"Oneiric Realisations" video:

(Photo - Lucie Gallego)