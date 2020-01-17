FRACTAL UNIVERSE – Live Album Featuring Rhizomes Of Insanity In Its Entirety Released; Full Live Video Streaming

Last year, Fractal Universe released their latest full-length, Rhizomes Of Insanity, via Metal Blade Records, and toured across Europe in support of it. During their album release show at Le Gueulard+ in Nilvange, France, on April 19, 2019, the band recorded their performance, where they played Rhizomes Of Insanity in its entirety, along with some fan favorites.

Shot by Vincent Tournaud, the full setlist can be seen below:

0:00 - Intro

1:02 - "Oneiric Realisations"

4:59 - "Flashes Of Potentialities"

9:51 - "Rising Oblivion"

14:13 - "A Reality to Foreclose"

19:52 - "Masterpiece's Parallelism"

24:09 - "Parabola Of Silence"

29:37 - "Madness' Arabesques"

34:20 - "Architectural Aberrations"

38:15 - "Fundamental Dividing Principle"

43:48 - "Chiasmus Of The Damned"

49:20 - "Sons of Ignorance"

53:38 - "Scar Legacy Of Hatred"

58:47 - "Decline"

Encores:

1:07:06 - "Tears Of Misanthropy"

1:12:45 - "Narcissistic Loop"

In addition to this live video, Fractal Universe has also released these live tracks digitally today as a new live album, entitled Rhizomes Live. Stream the record now on the platform of your choice.

Next month, Fractal Universe will hit the road again in Europe, this time with Obscura, God Dethroned, and Thulcandra.

Fractal Universe comments: "We're stoked to be part of this amazing line-up alongside Prog-Death giants Obscura as well as our Metal Blade label-mates from God Dethroned and German Death/Black heavyweights Thulcandra! This is a huge opportunity for the band and we're looking forward to meeting old and new fans all over Europe! Special thanks to Kult Management and Obscura for their trust."

Dates:

February

15 - Zug, Switzerland - Galvanik

16 - Bologna, Italy - Locomotiv

17 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

18 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

19 - Tuzla, Bosnia-Herzegovina - Palma

20 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape5

21 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

22 - Belgrade, Serbia - Bozidarac

23 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer-Kert

24 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal

25 - Prague, Czech Rep. - Futurum

26 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

27 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

28 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

29 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper Club

March

1 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

4 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

5 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall

6 - Essen, Germany - Turock

7 - Landshut, Germany - Rocket Club

(Photo - Lucie Gallego)