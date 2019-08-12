FRACTAL UNIVERSE Release Drum Playthrough Video For "Fundamental Dividing Principle"

Earlier this year, Fractal Universe released their new album, Rhizomes Of Insanity, via Metal Blade Records. Watch a drum playthrough for the album track, ”Fundamental Dividing Principle":

Rhizomes Of Insanity can be ordered here.

Rhizomes Of Insanity tracklisting:

"Oneiric Realisations"

"Flashes Of Potentialities"

"Rising Oblivion"

"A Reality To Foreclose"

"Masterpiece's Parallelism"

"Parabola Of Silence"

"Madness' Arabesques"

"Architectural Aberrations"

"Fundamental Dividing Principle"

"Chiasmus Of The Damned"

"Collective Engram" - Unplugged (Bonus Track)

"Rising Oblivion" video:

"Oneiric Realisations" video:

(Photo - Lucie Gallego)