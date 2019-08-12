FRACTAL UNIVERSE Release Drum Playthrough Video For "Fundamental Dividing Principle"

August 12, 2019, an hour ago

Earlier this year, Fractal Universe released their new album, Rhizomes Of Insanity, via Metal Blade Records. Watch a drum playthrough for the album track, ”Fundamental Dividing Principle":

Rhizomes Of Insanity can be ordered here.

Rhizomes Of Insanity tracklisting:

"Oneiric Realisations"
"Flashes Of Potentialities"
"Rising Oblivion"
"A Reality To Foreclose"
"Masterpiece's Parallelism"
"Parabola Of Silence"
"Madness' Arabesques"
"Architectural Aberrations"
"Fundamental Dividing Principle"
"Chiasmus Of The Damned"
"Collective Engram" - Unplugged (Bonus Track)

"Rising Oblivion" video:

"Oneiric Realisations" video:

(Photo - Lucie Gallego)



