FRACTAL UNIVERSE Release Official Live Video For "Fundamental Dividing Principle"
November 4, 2019, 2 hours ago
Earlier this year, Fractal Universe released their new full-length, Rhizomes Of Insanity, via Metal Blade Records, and toured across Europe in support of it. During their album release show at Le Gueulard+ in Nilvange, France, on April 19, the band recorded their performance, where they played Rhizomes Of Insanity in its entirety, along with some fan favorites.
See the first video from this set, "Fundamental Dividing Principle", below. Shot by Vincent Tournaud, the complete live show will be posted soon.
Next year, Fractal Universe will hit the road again in Europe, this time with Obscura, God Dethroned, and Thulcandra.
Fractal Universe comments: "We're stoked to be part of this amazing lineup alongside prog-death giants Obscura as well as our Metal Blade label-mates from God Dethroned and German death/black heavyweights Thulcandra! This is a huge opportunity for the band and we're looking forward to meeting old and new fans all over Europe! Special thanks to Kult Management and Obscura for their trust."
Tour dates:
November
30 - Audincourt, France - Le Moloco w/ Klone, Betraying the Martyrs
December
7 - Marmoutier, France - La Charrue
January
31 - Esch/Alzette, Luxembourg - Kulturfabrik
February
15 - Zug, Switzerland - Galvanik
16 - Bologna, Italy - Locomotiv
17 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
18 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
19 - Tuzla, Bosnia-Herzegovina - Palma
20 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape5
21 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club
22 - Belgrade, Serbia - Bozidarac
23 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer-Kert
24 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal
25 - Prague, Czech Rep. - Futurum
26 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat
27 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
28 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena
29 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper Club
March
1 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben
4 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee
5 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall
6 - Essen, Germany - Turock
7 - Landshut, Germany - Rocket Club
(Photo - Lucie Gallego)