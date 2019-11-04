FRACTAL UNIVERSE Release Official Live Video For "Fundamental Dividing Principle"

Earlier this year, Fractal Universe released their new full-length, Rhizomes Of Insanity, via Metal Blade Records, and toured across Europe in support of it. During their album release show at Le Gueulard+ in Nilvange, France, on April 19, the band recorded their performance, where they played Rhizomes Of Insanity in its entirety, along with some fan favorites.

See the first video from this set, "Fundamental Dividing Principle", below. Shot by Vincent Tournaud, the complete live show will be posted soon.

Next year, Fractal Universe will hit the road again in Europe, this time with Obscura, God Dethroned, and Thulcandra.

Fractal Universe comments: "We're stoked to be part of this amazing lineup alongside prog-death giants Obscura as well as our Metal Blade label-mates from God Dethroned and German death/black heavyweights Thulcandra! This is a huge opportunity for the band and we're looking forward to meeting old and new fans all over Europe! Special thanks to Kult Management and Obscura for their trust."

Tour dates:

November

30 - Audincourt, France - Le Moloco w/ Klone, Betraying the Martyrs

December

7 - Marmoutier, France - La Charrue

January

31 - Esch/Alzette, Luxembourg - Kulturfabrik

February

15 - Zug, Switzerland - Galvanik

16 - Bologna, Italy - Locomotiv

17 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

18 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

19 - Tuzla, Bosnia-Herzegovina - Palma

20 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape5

21 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

22 - Belgrade, Serbia - Bozidarac

23 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer-Kert

24 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal

25 - Prague, Czech Rep. - Futurum

26 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

27 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

28 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

29 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper Club

March

1 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

4 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

5 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall

6 - Essen, Germany - Turock

7 - Landshut, Germany - Rocket Club

(Photo - Lucie Gallego)