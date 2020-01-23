FRACTURED INSANITY - New Album, Massive Human Failure, Due In February

Belgian death metal outfit Fractured Insanity will release its new album, Massive Human Failure, on February 21st via Massacre Records.

The album was mixed and mastered by the Wiesławski brothers at Hertz Studio. Threadbare Artwork is responsible for the album's artwork.

Fractured Insanity recruited Karl Willetts (Memoriam / Bolt Thrower) as a guest musician on one of their songs.

The first single from the upcoming album will drop on January 29th.

Massive Human Failure artwork and tracklisting:

"Crusade Of The Offended"

"M.A.D."

"Baphomet Bringer Of A Free Mind"

"Hell Of No Man's Land"

"Massive Human Failure"

"Reflecting Of The Soul"

"Rothschild's Disease"

"Panic Abuser"

"Rise All Above"

For further details, visit Fractured Insanity on Facebook.