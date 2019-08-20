FRACTURED INSANITY Sign To Massacre Records; New Album Coming In 2020

The Belgian brutal death metal quartet Fractured Insanity has signed with Massacre Records and will release a new album in 2020.

In 2004, the pits of hell released a new spawn of Belgian brutal death metal madness unto the world in the form of Fractured Insanity.

With three albums under their belt, they have also played numerous club shows - with bands like Avulsed, Memoriam, Suffocation or Cattle Decapitation - and festival shows - like Antwerp Metal Fest, Baroeg Death Fest or Summer Breeze Open Air - to date.

The band's upcoming album is entitled Massive Human Failure, and was mixed and mastered by the Wieslawski brothers at Hertz Studio in Poland. Additional album details will be revealed this autumn.