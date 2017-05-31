FRAGILE MORTALS Featuring Former Members Of EXODUS, RUN-DMC Release New Song “Whispers Of Death”; Official Photo Video Streaming

Fragile Mortals, the band that combines hip-hop legend Darryl “DMC” McDaniels (Run-DMC) with metal group Generation Kill featuring vocalist Rob Dukes (Exodus) and bassist Rob Moschetti (Pro-Pain, M.O.D.), have released a new song, entitled “Whispers Of Death”. An official photo video for the track can be seen below:

Last year the band released their debut single, “Fired Up”, followed by another single, “Suicide”, via Bumblefoot Music, the record label of artist/producer Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (Art Of Anarchy, ex- Guns N’ Roses), who also produced and added additional guitar solos to the tracks. The three tracks are expected to be included on the band’s debut album, due later this year.

Check out a music video for “Suicide” below: