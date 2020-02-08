FRAMESHIFT Mastermind HENNING PAULY - "What I'd Tell STEVE VAI..." (Video)

February 8, 2020, an hour ago

FRAMESHIFT Mastermind HENNING PAULY - "What I'd Tell STEVE VAI..." (Video)

Frameshift mastermind, producer and guitar teacher Henning Pauly has posted a new video prefaced with the following message:

"I always wondered what I'd tell him if I ever met Steve Vai. Well, I am telling YOU now what I'd tell him, maybe he sees this video!"

Pauly released two albums under the Frameshift moniker: Unweaving The Rainbow featuring vocalist James LaBrie (Dream Theater) in 2003, and An Absence Of Empathy featuring vocalist Sebastian Bach in 2005.



