France's ABDUCTION To Release Concept Album Based On Joan Of Arc; Cover Artwork Revealed

French plague doctors Abduction are ready to lift the veil on their third opus, Jehanne. The black metallers’ first concept-album, based on the life of Joan Of Arc (ca 1412 -1431) – one of the most fascinating figures in France’s rich history – will be released on April 29th as a remembrance of the day in which Joan entered the besieged city of Orléans in 1429. The cover artwork can be seen below.

Jehanne will be available in double LP gatefold and digipack CD. More details will be revealed soon.

